Sebalo I, Königová MP, Sebalo Vňuková M, Anders M, Ptacek R. Subst. Abuse Res. Treat. 2023; 17: e11782218231193914.
(Copyright © 2023, Libertas Academica)
38025908
INTRODUCTION: Young adulthood is a transitional period between adolescence and adulthood. Due to the unique pressures of taking on a new social role and associated uncertainties, young adults are at heightened risk for drug and alcohol use. Furthermore, adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) increases the likelihood of using maladaptive coping strategies such as using substances to avoid or soothe negative emotions. The current review aimed to summarize the associations between exposure to ACEs before the age of 18 years and subsequent drug or alcohol use between the ages of 18 and 25 years.
Language: en
substance use; Adverse childhood experiences; neglect; parental abuse; young adulthood