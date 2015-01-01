Abstract

Jellyfish envenomation is a common marine injury. We report a case of a 9-year-old boy who developed muscle weakness and rhabdomyolysis after a jellyfish sting. He was stung on the face, hands, and feet. He sustained immediate pain and numbness; however no immediate action was taken. He was taken to a primary health clinic and discharged with syrup Paracetamol 15mg/kg/dose and syrup Chlorpheniramine maleate 0.1mg/kg/dose for symptomatic relief. Over the next several days, the pain became generalized involving upper and lower limbs, aggravated by movement, and not alleviated by analgesia nor antihistamine. His condition worsened with the development of weakness of upper and lower limbs and 'tea-colored' urine from day 3 of illness. He received treatment for rhabdomyolysis at a district hospital. Maintaining hydration and urine output and symptomatic relief are central to treatment. His muscle pain and weakness improved. He was discharged well and remained asymptomatic at follow up.

