Abstract

OBJECTIVE: As one of the vulnerable road users in accidents, how to improve the two-wheeled motorcyclist's driving safety and reduce accident injury is a public health issue. Accurate identification of the factors influencing the severity of accidents is an important prerequisite for mitigating injury from crashes.



METHODS: Based on a vehicle and a two-wheeled motorcycle crash accident data from the China in-depth accident study database (CIDAS), this study uses the performance evaluation indicators of accuracy, precision, recall, F1-score, AUC, and the ROC curve. The classification and prediction performances of the six machine learning methods on the dataset are compared, and the LightGBM algorithm with the best performance is selected to model the accident injury severity of the motorcyclists. The SHAP method is used to extend the interpretability of the LightGBM model results. Based on the SHAP method, the importance, main effect, and the interaction effect of factors under each accident injury severity are quantitatively analyzed.



RESULTS: The model prediction accuracy is 92.6%, the F1-Score is 92.8%, and the AUC value is 0.986. The importance of factors varies with the accident injury severity of motorcyclists. The kilometers traveled per year by the driver, the throwing distance of the motorcyclist, and the road speed limit are the three most important factors. The motorcyclist is more likely to suffer fatal injuries when the throwing distance is >1,000 cm.



CONCLUSIONS: The prediction model of driver injury severity based on LightGBM algorithm has a good prediction performance. It can be used to analyze the influence factors of injury severity in two-wheeled motorcyclist accident by combining the model with SHAP method. These results could help the traffic management department to take measures to reduce accident injury of motorcyclists.

