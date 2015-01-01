Abstract

Road safety has become a global concern but its impact in low- and middle-income countries is widespread mainly due to lack of appropriate crash database system and under-reporting. In this context, the primary objective of this paper is to provide a scalable framework for unveiling pedestrians' perceived road safety that can also be applied in regions where accessible crash data are limited or near-crashes are left unreported. In the first step of our methodology, a deep learning architecture-based semantic segmentation model (HRNet+OCR) is trained using labeled Google Street View (GSV) images from specific study areas in Dhaka, Bangladesh, which facilitates the identification of both man-made components (such as roads, sidewalks, buildings, and vehicles) and natural elements (including trees and sky). The developed model showed excellent performance in identifying different features in an image by achieving high precision (0.95), recall (0.97), F1-score (0.96), and intersection over union (IoU) (91.86). Secondly, a group of trained raters scored the perceived road safety on an ordinal scale from 0 to 10 (extremely unsafe to extremely safe to walk in terms of road crashes) by assessing the GSV images. Then, several regression models have been used on features extracted from GSV images, and socio-demographic factors (i.e., population density, and relative wealth index) to estimate the perceived road safety, and random forest regression model was found to perform the best. Further, Shapley Additive Explanations (SHAP), a model-agnostic technique has been used for examining feature importance by computing the contribution of each feature to the random forest regression model output. The results show that sidewalk, road, population density, wall, and relative wealth index have higher impact on determining the perceived road safety rating. Additionally, the results of t-tests between the average perceived road safety scores for crash-prone and non crash-prone areas revealed the existence of significant differences. This study also provides perceived road safety rating map on a neighborhood scale, which can be a useful visualization tool for policy-makers and practitioners to identify the road safety deficiencies at specific locations, and formulate appropriate and strategic countermeasures to improve pedestrians' road safety.

