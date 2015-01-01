Abstract

Background It is estimated that around 450,000 traumatic brain injury cases have occurred in the 21st century with possible under-reporting. Computational simulations are increasingly used to study the pathophysiology of traumatic brain injuries among US military personnel. This approach allows for investigation without ethical concerns surrounding live subject testing.



METHODology The pertinent data on head acceleration is applied to a detailed 3D model of a patient-specific head, which encompasses all significant components of the brain and its surrounding fluid. The use of finite element analysis and smoothed-particle hydrodynamics serves to replicate the interaction between these elements during discharge through simulation of their fluid-structure dynamics.



RESULTS The stress levels of the brain are assessed at varying time intervals subsequent to the explosion. The regions where there is an intersection between the skull and brain are observed, along with the predominant orientations in which displacement of the brain occurs resulting in a brain injury.



CONCLUSIONS It has been determined that the cerebrospinal fluid is inadequate in preventing brain damage caused by multiple abrupt directional shifts of the head. Accordingly, additional research must be undertaken to enhance our comprehension of the injury mechanisms linked with consecutive changes in acceleration impacting the head.

