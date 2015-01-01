Abstract

Although intracranial foreign bodies are typically associated with penetrating injuries or surgical interventions, they can also occur as a result of rare instances of child abuse. Enduring such abuse and neglect as an infant can lead to life-long neurological problems, developmental delays, and impairments. The present case involved a 14-year-old male adolescent who was brought to the emergency room due to recurrent generalized tonic seizures. A computed tomography (CT) scan revealed a ring-like metallic object within the right temporal lobe. The neurosurgeon declined the surgical removal of the object due to its position and orientation, as well as the patient's guardian's refusal to consent to surgery. Instead, drug treatment and care are advised. In infants, foreign objects are typically inserted through cranial sutures, fontanelles and less frequently into the orbits, often with the intention of harming unwanted children. However, no history of such an attempt is present in this case. The incidental discovery of intracranial foreign bodies typically occurs during investigations when patients present with neurological symptoms such as epileptic seizures (foreign body-induced epilepsy). The selection of an ideal treatment regimen is often challenging in such cases. If a patient can be effectively treated with drugs, surgical removal is usually avoided.

