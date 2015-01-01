|
Citation
|
DiBianca S, Jeka J, Reimann H. Front. Hum. Neurosci. 2023; 17: e1239071.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38021240
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: In upright standing and walking, the motion of the body relative to the environment is estimated from a combination of visual, vestibular, and somatosensory cues. Associations between vestibular or somatosensory impairments and balance problems are well established, but less is known whether visual motion detection thresholds affect upright balance control. Typically, visual motion threshold values are measured while sitting, with the head fixated to eliminate self-motion. In this study we investigated whether visual motion detection thresholds: (1) can be reliably measured during standing and walking in the presence of natural self-motion; and (2) differ during standing and walking.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
vision; walking; psychophysics; sensory threshold; standing; visual motion detection