Ringqvist A, Aloumar B, Wingren CJ, Ekelund U, Khoshnood AM. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1287007.
38025463
INTRODUCTION: While there has been a reduction in specific homicide categories in Sweden, the last decade has witnessed an increase in the overall rate. The escalation is predominantly linked to heightened gun violence associated with criminal gangs. As a result, Sweden faces an extreme rate of shootings and firearm-related homicides, constituting one of the most severe instances across Europe. However, comprehensive scientific studies on this phenomenon are lacking. This paper presents the design of the Violent Crimes in Skåne (ViCS) project, which aims to investigate violent crimes requiring hospitalization or causing death in Sweden's region Skåne from a medical, forensic, and criminological perspective. The project aims to examine the epidemiology and trends of violent crimes, injury profiles, treatments, patient outcomes, causes of death, and victim demographics.
Sweden; homicide; violence; hospitalization; gun violence; criminals; cross-sectional studies; retrospective studies