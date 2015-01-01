Abstract

Today, we visited the present issue of your esteemed journal and editorial of the issue caught our attention. Editorial topic presented a reality of the current scenario of our country and everyone have to protesting against the intimate partner violence (IPV). We as a civilian as well as clinicians have responsibility not only for reduce but stopping it completely.[1]



Violence behaviour harms or damages somebody/something by anyway either physically, psychologically, sexually or sometime economically. Every one of us suffer from violence either one or other way and many of us even do not bother about the violence and we think that was a part of our routine life. However, we have to understand difference between normal life and violence. In our male dominant society, majority of violence victims are female, but it does not mean male never become violence victims.[2]



When we read the IPV, which carry our mind setup male-female as a partner but in current time where homosexuality numbers are increased, IPV can happen with male also. Many a time some psychologically unstable patients make a violence and they and/or their families became victims. Due to family reputation, victims do not complaint and perpetrators thought they are safe due to victim's fear.[3]



Author very nicely gave some preventive solution of IPV like gender equality, women empowerment, self-dependency of women, monthly counselling sessions, etc.[1] As we know that gender equality and women empowerment are almost achieved specially on government documents but still that is not enough to stop IPV, counselling sessions can help to change the mentality of the society. In several cases, victims required counselling to recover from the IPV shock; however, actually victim and perpetrators both need the counselling. Victim needs the mental support to recover from the violence that can be complete in 2-4 counselling sessions, while perpetrators required need numbers of counselling sessions to change mentality. If we support victim, they might be being strong, but it will not stop violence completely. We have to counsel the perpetrators who are doing violence about the reason behind the violence and how to confiscate/avoid the reason. This type of sessions needs more time and more seating with counsellor, which can helpful to change their mentality...

Language: en