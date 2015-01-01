|
Citation
Merchant AAH, Shaukat N, Ashraf N, Hassan S, Jarrar Z, Abbasi A, Ahmed T, Atiq H, Khan UR, Khan NU, Mushtaq S, Rasul S, Hyder AA, Razzak J, Haider AH. Trauma Surg. Acute Care Open 2023; 8(1): e001171.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, The author(s) and the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, Publisher BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
38020857
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: A diverse set of trauma scoring systems are used globally to predict outcomes and benchmark trauma systems. There is a significant potential benefit of using these scores in low and middle-income countries (LMICs); however, its standardized use based on type of injury is still limited. Our objective is to compare trauma scoring systems between neurotrauma and polytrauma patients to identify the better predictor of mortality in low-resource settings.
Language: en
Keywords
Multiple Trauma; wounds and injuries; mortality; Brain Injuries, Traumatic