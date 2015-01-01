SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Łosiak-Pilch J, Grygiel P, Ostafińska-Molik B, Wysocka E. Curr. Issues Personal. Psychol. 2022; 10(3): 190-204.

(Copyright © 2022, Institute of Psychology, University of Gdansk, Publisher Termedia Publishing)

10.5114/cipp.2021.111404

BACKGROUND: Cyberbullying has recently attracted attention because of its increasing occurrence and serious consequences for victims. The purpose of the study was to examine the prevalence rates of cyberbullying and the association between cyberbullying and protective/risk factors (cognitive...


