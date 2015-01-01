|
Citation
|
Zhang H, Yun LZ, Luo S. Brain Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38031238
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: According to the Global Report on Drowning: Preventing a Leading Killer and Preventing Drowning: An Implementation Guide, two documents released by the World Health Organization in 2014 and 2017, respectively, 372,000 people drown each year globally (approximately 42 per hour), half of whom are below 25 years old. Chinese adolescents aged 18-24 years are the main victim group. Intermediate swimming college students are more susceptible to risk-taking behavior and drowning while swimming. In particular, college students with high-sensation-seeking levels have greater confidence in their swimming ability. Consequently, they tend to overestimate their skills and pursue exciting experiences while underestimating or ignoring the risk factors in the situation. The scores of college students in sensation-seeking show a significant positive correlation with highly risky swimming behavior. However, the correlation with the reaction time to hazards is unclear. In this study, using previous theories, the sensation-seeking scale, and the measurement of the reaction time to hazards, we clearly explain why "college students with higher levels of sensation-seeking have a higher risk of drowning." We examined the reaction time to hazards and eye movement data of intermediate swimming college students with different sensation-seeking levels, while controlling the obviousness of hazards in the videos for the experiment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
reaction time; sensation-seeking; swimmer hazard perception