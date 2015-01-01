|
Doering EL, Weybright E, Anderson AJ, Murphy K, Caldwell L. Cannabis 2023; 6(3): 149-164.
(Copyright © 2023, Research Society on Marijuana)
38035167
OBJECTIVE: Boredom is a common emotion associated with substance use in college students - a group already at risk for substance misuse. The purpose of this study is to understand how two types of trait boredom (susceptibility and proneness) in college students are associated with frequency of cannabis, alcohol, and tobacco use.
substance use; college students; boredom proneness; boredom susceptibility; prevention science; trait boredom