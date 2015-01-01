Abstract

Testicular trauma can be classified aetiologically as blunt or penetrative. Bicycles and motorbikes are considered high risk for road traffic accidents accounting for 9-17% % of all blunt trauma. We present a case of assessment and management of isolated blunt testicular trauma in a tertiary care hospital. A 36-year-old gentleman presented to the accident and emergency department with testicular pain after a road traffic accident while riding a motorcycle. On arrival, he was fully conscious and denied any other injuries. On examination, he had bruising and gross swelling of the right hemiscrotum. Ultrasound of the scrotum revealed testicular rupture and emergency exploration was undertaken which confirmed the diagnosis. Testis was non-salvageable therefore orchidectomy was done. The patient had unremarkable post-operative recovery. A majority of testicular ruptures are secondary to blunt trauma mainly caused by sport-related injuries and road traffic accidents. Ultrasonography remains a non-invasive modality to investigate testicular injuries with a sensitivity of 100%. When not available in an emergency setting, scrotal exploration should be undertaken for both diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. Surgical repair done within 72 hours yields a 90% salvage rate after which the salvage rate is reduced significantly. Tumor markers should be checked in patients managed conservatively. Early assessment and diagnosis are crucial in the management of acute testicular rupture. Early intervention can salvage injured testes and an orchidectomy can be avoided.

