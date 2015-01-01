Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Shoulder pain is one of the most frequently reported musculoskeletal conditions that approximately 6.9 to 26% of people experience. Numerous etiologies have been linked to causing shoulder pain, with the most frequent one being rotator cuff tendinopathy. Work-related musculoskeletal pain is prevalent in the medical field in general, but orthopaedic surgeons account for the majority of cases overall. The pain experienced is usually caused by many attributing factors that all relate to either the long hours and physically intensive procedures or the unnatural positions orthopaedic surgeons are put in during their surgeries. This study seeks to shed light on the prevalence, contributing factors, and effect of the complications of shoulder pain among orthopaedic surgeons, a topic unexpectedly understudied, particularly in Saudi Arabia.



METHODS: A survey has been developed to ask orthopaedic surgeons at various levels of their careers. The study was conducted in Saudi Arabia, Riyadh. It was a multi-centered study that included both governmental and private hospitals in Riyadh. The collected data included age, gender, BMI, sub-specialty, position, number of surgeries performed per week, and the average time per surgery. In our survey, we used the Shoulder Pain and Disability Index (SPADI) to assess shoulder pain. Ethical approval was obtained for this study by the Institutional Review Board of King Abdullah International Medical Research Center, Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs, Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (IRB/1484/23).



RESULTS: Fifty orthopaedic surgeons participated in this study most of whom were male (88%) and fell within the age range of 31-40 years (36%). Regarding their positions, a significant proportion were consultants (54%). In terms of workload, approximately (38%) of the surgeons performed three to four surgeries per week. As for the duration of surgeries, almost half of the participants spent between three and five hours per surgery (48%). When it comes to experiencing pain or difficulties during shoulder activities, a considerable number reported occasional occurrences (36%). Moreover, a substantial majority did not have a history of specific shoulder-related disorders, as (88%) of the participants had none of the mentioned conditions, such as shoulder trauma or disorders like adhesive capsulitis and impingement. Most participants reported difficulties in performing daily activities due to their work-related shoulder pain. Mild pain was the most common reported severity level in all assessed activities.



CONCLUSION: The present study showed that orthopaedic surgeons in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, occasionally experience shoulder pain from their jobs. Most of our sample stated that mild shoulder discomfort made it difficult to conduct daily tasks. This study is limited by a relatively low response rate, which may be attributed to the demanding nature of orthopaedic surgery. To promote health among caregivers throughout the kingdom, more studies should be conducted about shoulder pain.

Language: en