Abstract

There has been limited examination of the phenomenon of the victim-offender overlap in the field of technology-facilitated abuse (TFA). To design effective strategies to prevent TFA, it is important to understand which individuals are most at risk of victimization, perpetration, and to what extent a subset of people both experience victimization and engage in perpetration. This study drew on Cyber-Abuse Research Initiative (CARI) data, a nationally representative U.S. sample of adults ages 18-35. TFA measurement consisted of parallel scales for victimization and perpetration, each with 27 items assessing forms of technology-facilitated surveillance, monitoring/tracking, interference/communications, reputational harm, controlling/limiting access, and fraud. A bivariate probit of TFA perpetration and TFA victimization, as separate outcomes, was fit to allow for joint estimation of regression coefficients and robust standard errors. Analyses confirmed that TFA, similar to other forms of interpersonal aggression, is characterized by a substantial victim-offender overlap, with 30 percent of the sample reporting involvement both as a victim and as a perpetrator. Internet/social media use and social isolation did not distinguish victimization and perpetration. However, positive and negative affect as well as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Queer, Asexual, or other sexual orientation (LGBQA+) were positively correlated with victimization, whereas female gender and having postsecondary education were positively associated with perpetration. These results may be used to design interventions and anticipate service needs. TFA, as a new topic of research, should capitalize on the theoretical and empirical article related to other forms of the victim-offender overlap.

