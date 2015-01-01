Abstract

Predicting treatment response can inform treatment decisions, expectations, and optimize use of mental health treatment resources. This study examined heart rate (HR), heart rate variability (HRV), and a modified Stroop task (mStroop) to predict post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) treatment response. We report on an observational, longitudinal study with 45 U.S. veterans in outpatient PTSD care, who had deployed to Iraq or Afghanistan. HR and HRV were collected before, during, and after virtual reality (VR) combat and civilian scenes. HRV recovery was defined as HRV after a 3-minute VR simulation minus HRV during a VR scene. mStroop threat variables included index scores for combat and general threat. Self-report data were collected at baseline and 6 months later. The outcome variable was the 17-item Clinician Administered PTSD Scale (CAPS). Controlling for baseline CAPS and number of combat experiences, the following baseline HRV recovery variables were significant predictors of 6-month CAPS: standard deviation of normal beat to beat interval (SDNN) after combat scene minus SDNN during combat scene and low-frequency (LF HRV) after civilian scene minus LF during civilian scene. HRV at rest, HR reactivity, HR recovery, and mStroop scores did not predict treatment response. In conclusion, HRV recovery variables in the context of a standardized VR stressor were significant predictors of PTSD treatment response after controlling for baseline CAPS and number of combat experiences. The direction of this relationship indicates that greater baseline HRV recovery predicts lower 6-month PTSD symptom severity. This was an exploratory study in need of replication.

Language: en