Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Disease surveillance is an integral part of public health. These systems monitor disease trends and detect outbreaks, whereas they should be evaluated for efficacy. The United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention publish Guidelines for Evaluating Surveillance Systems to encourage efficient and effective use of public health surveillance that are accepted worldwide.



OBJECTIVE: This study reviews syndromic surveillance during natural and man-made disasters internationally. It aims to (1) review the performance of syndromic surveillance via pre-specified attributes during disaster and to (2) understand its strengths and limitations.



METHODS: PubMed was systematically searched for the articles assessing syndromic surveillance during a disaster. A narrative review was carried out based on those articles. Updated Guidelines for Evaluating Public Health Surveillance Systems were used to review performance of systems.



RESULTS: 5,059 studies from PubMed were evaluated, and 16 met inclusion criteria. The majority of these studies considered the implementation of syndromic surveillance useable during disaster events. Studies described systems giving relevant and timely information. Simplicity and timeliness were the most highlighted attributes.



CONCLUSION: Syndromic surveillance is simple, flexible, useful and usable during a disaster. Timely data can be obtained, but the quality of this type of data is sensitive to incomplete and erroneous reporting; because of this, a standardized approach is necessary to optimize these systems.

