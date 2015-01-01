|
Alkhattabi EF, Hart A, Issa F, Hertelendy A, Alrusyani Y, Voskanyan A, Ciottone G. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2023; 17: e542.
(Copyright © 2023, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
38031255
INTRODUCTION: Disease surveillance is an integral part of public health. These systems monitor disease trends and detect outbreaks, whereas they should be evaluated for efficacy. The United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention publish Guidelines for Evaluating Surveillance Systems to encourage efficient and effective use of public health surveillance that are accepted worldwide.
Language: en
Humans; Public Health; Population Surveillance; disaster; *Disasters; *Sentinel Surveillance; Disease Outbreaks/prevention & control; early warning; public health emergency; Public Health Surveillance; syndromic surveillance; United States/epidemiology