Abstract

BACKGROUND: Direct lightning strikes are rare, and multiple organ systems can be involved. Prognosis is dependent on the severity of the injury. Severe myocardial injury associated with transient electrocardiogram changes, which have been previously described, is a hazardous complication. CASE SUMMARY: A 35-year-old man with no known past medical history presented unresponsive following a direct lightning strike while sitting in a portable toilet. High-quality cardiopulmonary resuscitation was started in the field, with return of spontaneous circulation (ROSC) after 1 h. Following ROSC, he received volume resuscitation and was maintained on multiple vasopressors. Electrocardiogram showed significant ST-elevations in inferior leads with elevated troponin I, consistent with inferior ST-elevation myocardial infarction. Labs revealed lactic acidosis, hyperkalaemia, acute kidney, and liver injury. Due to concern for plaque rupture, coronary angiography was performed and revealed no obstructive coronary artery disease. Vasopressor support and volume resuscitation were continued for extensive burns covering greater than 30% body surface area. The patient became progressively hypotensive, eventually precipitating pulseless electrical activity arrest. Emergent labs were notable for severe acidaemia. Despite aggressive interventions, he expired due to severe multi-organ failure.



DISCUSSION: Direct lightning injuries are rare with serious potential complications. Myocardial damage, either from direct electrical insult or from induced coronary vasospasm, can lead to multi-organ system failure.

Language: en