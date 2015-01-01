|
Citation
|
Yang X, Huang Y, Li B. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1274517.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38034316
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUNDS AND PURPOSE: Cyberbullying is a globally prevalent social problem that threatens the wellbeing of young people. Despite a rising call for more research focused on cyberbullying victims, our understanding of the psychological and behavioral risk factors associated with cyberbullying victimization (CV) remains limited, especially among the Chinese population. However, such information is crucial for identifying potential victims and planning targeted educational and protective interventions. In this paper, we report an empirical investigation into how attachment anxiety (AA), social media self-disclosure (SMSD), and gender interplay with each other to influence CV.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
attachment anxiety; Chinese college students; cyberbullying; cyberbullying victimization; social media self-disclosure