Abstract

Previous studies have suggested that childhood socioeconomic status (SES) is linked to geriatric depressive symptoms in many developed countries. However, the potential pathways of the relationship between childhood SES and geriatric depressive symptoms need to be further explored. This study aimed to assess the mediating effect of being abused during childhood on the association between childhood SES and geriatric depressive symptoms, using evidence from a longitudinal study in China. The study cohort included 8137 individuals. Childhood abuse was defined as experiences related to parental violence, sibling abuse, school violence, community violence, and parental quarrel.



RESULTS indicated poor childhood SES was associated significantly with geriatric depressive symptoms. The indirect effect of poor childhood SES to high geriatric depressive risk through community violence, sibling abuse, school violence, and parental quarrel were 0.02, 0.01, 0.02, and 0.01, respectively. Our findings shed new light on the literature regarding the impact of childhood SES on elderly depressive symptoms. Furthermore, childhood SES demonstrated a significant correlation with geriatric depressive symptoms through bullying behaviors. The findings highlight the need to promote both childhood social welfare and psychological well-being within the elderly population.

