Citation
Liu C, Zhang M, Ma C, Fu M, Guo J, Zhen C, Zhang B. Heliyon 2023; 9(11): e22021.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38034775
PMCID
Abstract
Previous studies have suggested that childhood socioeconomic status (SES) is linked to geriatric depressive symptoms in many developed countries. However, the potential pathways of the relationship between childhood SES and geriatric depressive symptoms need to be further explored. This study aimed to assess the mediating effect of being abused during childhood on the association between childhood SES and geriatric depressive symptoms, using evidence from a longitudinal study in China. The study cohort included 8137 individuals. Childhood abuse was defined as experiences related to parental violence, sibling abuse, school violence, community violence, and parental quarrel.
Language: en
Keywords
Childhood abuse; Mediating effect; Psychological health; Traumatic stress theory