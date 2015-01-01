Abstract

Safe and secure housing is a pressing concern for survivors of domestic violence (DV). Domestic Violence Housing First (DVHF) is a policy that serves DV survivors' needs by removing barriers to housing stability via flexible financial assistance, mobile advocacy, trauma-informed practice, and partnerships with community housing providers. In this paper, we outline a study protocol developed to evaluate the efficacy of the Wisconsin Domestic Violence Housing First Pilot Program (WI-DVHF). Funding was provided to 9 social service programs across the state and implemented in novel ways. We develop a multi-site, multi-level, longitudinal analysis of WI-DVHF at the individual, site, and community levels. WI-DVHF includes 4 elements differentiating it from previous studies, including analysis of DVHF in rural and urban locations, unique implementation across different sites, and access to a WI rental education program. We also include data from comparable non-WI-DVHF sites and clients served during the study period. This will address concerns about comparing survivors within a site as DVHF funding may free up funds that can benefit other survivors at that site and to better understand the general challenges and trends these organizations face during the study period. The US housing crisis emphasizes the importance of identifying unique and flexible ways to meet the housing needs of DV survivors. This study highlights the potential for DVHF to improve the lives of survivors, and its adaptability to previously understudied cultural groups and across the rural-urban divide. Further, WI-DVHF funds may positively benefit other programs and participants within a site by freeing up valuable space in DV shelters and other resources.

