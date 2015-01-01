Abstract

While significant progress has been made in reducing the fatalities and injuries due to road crashes in the last three decades, we continue to face unacceptable levels of road trauma that result in problems that have so far proved resistant to interventions, or where the impact of successful interventions is beginning to plateau. This suggests that past approaches to reducing road trauma may have reached their limit in terms of their effectiveness. Road safety researchers and practitioners both face the difficult choice of whether to continue the earlier successful approaches, resulting in small, incremental improvements, or adopt a paradigm shift to address the emergent risks in the system. The systems-thinking-based approaches are accepted and have been in discussion for some time (Salmon & Lenné, 2015). The systems approach, with emphasis on the structural analysis of complex systems, on the systemic error rather than on the individual's error, is the way forward. An analysis of road user risk behaviour in the context of infrastructure systems, organizational structures and regulations, and risk reduction by addressing infrastructure modifications, alteration in regulations, geometric design of roads, and so forth, are the important building blocks for addressing road safety.



The present issue presents studies from different parts of the world, explaining the traffic risk behaviour of cyclists (Jianrong Liu et al.), pedestrians (Shbeeb, Lina) and taxi drivers (Dai, Xuezhen et al.), related to infrastructure design or organizational regulations. The application of systems-approach is relevant in non-traffic accidents also, as illustrated by the study on mine accidents in Ghana. Other research papers in this issue present results of the impact of roadway design, network design and the understanding of motorized two-wheeler behaviour as a function of traffic mix and road features.



Jianrong Liu et al. from China have analyzed the cycling violation behaviour of seniors, which lead to traffic-related fatalities and injuries in the seven central districts of Wuhan city. The authors used face-to-face interviews and questionnaires, which resulted in 793 responses, of which 477 valid responses were isolated for the present study. The study found that perceived behavioural control, which includes actions such as 'not difficult to run red light, go on the opposite direction, or in restricted areas', had no impact on the behavioural intention, which included compliance with the regulation.



Xuezhen Dai et al. from China have made a submission on the evidence gathered on certain predictors of the crash risk level of 2615 taxi drivers in a cross-sectional survey of four typical cities in China. Job stress, health status and risky driving behaviour were the predictors under consideration, and the taxi drivers selected to take part in the survey were Cruise taxi drivers with driving licenses of C1 level(driver is competent to drive all types of compact cars) or above. It was found that the health status and risky driving behaviour were significant predictors of their potential crash risk. The study also found that dissatisfaction with income is an important factor causing risky behaviour...

