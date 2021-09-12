Abstract

BACKGROUND: Home accident is among the most common type of trauma, in the second place after traffic accident. We aimed to determine the prevalence and factors affecting the occurrence of home accidents in Iran.



METHODS: PubMed, Scopus, Web of Science, and national Persian databases including SID, MagIran, and Medical Articles Bank were searched for articles published until September 12, 2021. The pooled prevalence and factors affecting the occurrence of home accidents were calculated.



RESULTS: Twenty articles were included in the meta-analysis. The pooled prevalence of home accident was 44% (95%CI: 32% to 56%). The pooled prevalence of foreign object/fall, stab or cut, suffocation, burn, poisoning and were 15% (95%CI: 10% to 20%), 24% (95%CI: 10% to 38%), 1% (95%CI:0.7% to 1.3%), 31% (95%CI:19% to 42.2%), and 6.8% (95%CI:4.2% to 429.4%), respectively.



CONCLUSION: The prevalence of home accidents in Iran is moderate but higher than in other countries. The findings of this review highlight the need for more attention to home accident in children and elderly in the South and Southeast regions of Iran.

Language: en