Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is one of leading cause of death and disability in Iran that has serious consequences on people's health. Understanding of epidemiology of TBI can be helpful for policy making in health care management. Therefore, this study aimed to examine the epidemiology of TBI in Iran.



METHODS: PubMed, Web of Science, Scopus, Google scholar, and internal databases including, SID, Magiran, and IranMedex were searched to identify the relevant published studies up to Feb 2022. Moreover, the references list of key studies was scanned to find more records. The Joanna Briggs Institute (JBI) tool was used to assess the quality of included studies. The Excel and Comprehensive Meta-Analysis software were to analyze the data.



RESULTS: Overall, 23,446 patients from 15 studies were included in the study. The overall mean age of the patients was 31.36 ± 0.13 yr (95%CI: 31.10 to 31.61). The majority of the patients were male (74.37%), with a male to female ratio of 3:1. The incidence rate of TBI was 15.3 to 144 per 100,000 population. The mortality rate of TBI was estimated to be 10.4% (95%CI: 5% to 19%). The most common causes of injury were road traffic accidents (RTAs) (60%; 95%CI: 49% to 70%), and falling (20%; 95%CI: 16% to 26%), respectively. The most frequent type of head injury was subdural hematoma.



CONCLUSION: Our findings highlight that appropriate control and prevention strategies should be focused on male, road traffic accidents, and the group under 40 yr.

