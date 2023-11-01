Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aims to investigate the suicide risk and mental health status of non-psychiatric inpatients in general hospital and explore the risk factors of suicide.



METHODS: A prospective study was conducted at a tertiary general hospital in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China. On-line assessment of mental health status and suicide was completed at admission and discharge. We assessed depression, anxiety, insomnia and suicide of inpatients and binary logistics regression was used to examine the risk factors of suicide.



RESULTS: From April 1, 2021 and January 31, 2022, 3685 inpatients were included. The detection rates of depression, anxiety and insomnia were 14.6 %, 9.0 % and 17.8 %, respectively. There were 2.7 % of inpatients at suicide risk. Binary logistics regression demonstrated that the inpatients with anxiety were at higher risk of suicide. LIMITATIONS: (1) Single-center study limits the generalization of conclusion, (2) low response rate at discharge.



CONCLUSIONS: The comorbidity of physical illnesses and mental health problems, including depression, anxiety, insomnia, and suicide among non-psychiatric patients in general hospital was common. An assessment of anxiety may help identify individuals at high suicide risk. Medical staff in general hospitals should be trained to improve their ability to identify mental disorders and high-risk individuals for suicide, provide timely interventions and effectively reduce the suicide risk of patients.

