Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study examined the association between youth post-disaster stress responses and co-rumination in conversations with a parent several years after a devastating tornado.



METHOD: Adolescents (N = 200) drawn from an ongoing study for aggressive youth (ages 13 to 17; 80% African American) and their parents experienced an EF-4 tornado in 2011 and then provided joint recollections about their tornado experiences approximately 5 years later. Recollections were coded for the four components of co-rumination: rehashing problems, dwelling on negative affect, mutual encouragement of problem talk, and speculating about problems. Parent-rated post-traumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) and youth resting respiratory sinus arrhythmia (RSA) were measured approximately 6-months and 1-year post-tornado, respectively.



RESULTS: Results indicated that co-rumination could be identified, and reliably measured, in the tornado conversations. Resting RSA moderated the association between post-disaster PTSS and the co-rumination component dwelling on negative affect, such that youth PTSS was associated with higher levels of dwelling on negative affect but only at lower levels of resting RSA (an index of physiological dysregulation). There was no association between youth PTSS and dwelling on negative affect at high resting RSA (an index of better physiological regulation). Youth PTSS and resting RSA were unrelated to the other three co-rumination components. No gender differences were found.



CONCLUSIONS: Results provide preliminary evidence establishing the co-rumination coding scheme in a sample of disaster-exposed parents and adolescents.



RESULTS also indicated that PTSS and resting RSA are important youth-level factors that relate to how parents and adolescents discuss their disaster experiences even years post-exposure.

Language: en