Abstract

An important issue associated with at-risk families in the child welfare system is the impact of familial stress processes on child developmental outcomes. The present study used the family stress model (FSM) to examine the impact of economic hardship, economic pressure, caregiver emotional distress, caregiver/partner conflict, caregiver harsh parenting, and adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) on child's cognitive, behavioral, and social outcomes. Data from the National Survey on Child and Adolescent Well-Being II were utilized, and 1,363 children (709 male, 654 female) ages 2-18 months (at Wave 1) were included in the present study. Three waves of data were analyzed in the longitudinal structural equation model, with economic hardship and economic pressure at Wave 1, caregiver emotional distress, caregiver/partner conflict, and caregiver harsh parenting at Wave 2 predicting ACEs and child outcomes at Wave 3.



RESULTS were overall consistent with the FSM in that economic hardship led to economic pressure, and caregiver emotional distress and caregiver/partner conflict led to harsh parenting, which subsequently led to ACEs. ACEs led to negative child cognitive outcomes, and for female children only, ACEs led to internalizing/externalizing behaviors. The results demonstrate that over time, familial stress processes led to negative child developmental outcomes in this sample. Study results also highlight the inextricable connection between mild harsh parenting behaviors and more severe forms of maltreatment on child outcomes. The prevention of child maltreatment is emphasized, with a specific focus on increasing positive parenting behaviors and decreasing caregiver emotional distress and caregiver/partner conflict. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

