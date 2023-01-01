|
Rose JR, Martin MJ, Trejos-Castillo E, Mastergeorge AM. J. Fam. Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38032652
An important issue associated with at-risk families in the child welfare system is the impact of familial stress processes on child developmental outcomes. The present study used the family stress model (FSM) to examine the impact of economic hardship, economic pressure, caregiver emotional distress, caregiver/partner conflict, caregiver harsh parenting, and adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) on child's cognitive, behavioral, and social outcomes. Data from the National Survey on Child and Adolescent Well-Being II were utilized, and 1,363 children (709 male, 654 female) ages 2-18 months (at Wave 1) were included in the present study. Three waves of data were analyzed in the longitudinal structural equation model, with economic hardship and economic pressure at Wave 1, caregiver emotional distress, caregiver/partner conflict, and caregiver harsh parenting at Wave 2 predicting ACEs and child outcomes at Wave 3.
