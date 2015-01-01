SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Piussi R, Simonson R, Zsidai B, Grassi A, Karlsson J, Della Villa F, Samuelsson K, Hamrin Senorski E. J. Orthop. Sports Phys. Ther. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Orthopaedic Section and Sports Physical Therapy Section of the American Physical Therapy Association)

DOI

10.2519/jospt.2023.11977

PMID

38032099

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyse the timing of Return to Sports (RTS) as a potential risk factor for a second anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury after ACL reconstruction.

DESIGN: Systematic review with meta-analysis. LITERATURE SEARCH: The Cochrane Library, EMbase, MEDLINE, AMED and PEDro databases were searched in August 2021 and November 2022. STUDY SELECTION CRITERIA: Clinical studies published in English in peer-reviewed journals, that reported time to RTS after ACL reconstruction and occurrence of second ACL injury were eligible. DATA SYNTHESIS: We pooled continuous data with random-effects meta-analyses, and pooled estimates were summarised in forest plots. A qualitative data synthesis was performed for data not included in meta-analysis.

RESULTS: Twenty-one studies were included in the meta-analysis and 33 were included in the qualitative synthesis. Pooled incidence of a second ACL injury was 16.9% (95% Confidence Interval [CI] 12.8-21.6). Patients who suffered a second ACL injury returned to sport significantly earlier (0.77 months [95% CI 0.26-1.28]).

CONCLUSION: Time to RTS was a risk factor for a second ACL injury, where patients who suffered a second ACL injury returned to sport almost one month earlier compared with patients who did not suffer a second ACL injury: 9.1 compared with 8.7 months. There was no difference in time to RTS between professional athletes who suffered a second ACL injury and athletes who did not. The certainty of evidence in the results was graded as "very low".


Language: en

Keywords

Injury; Time; Reconstruction; ACL; Anterior Cruciate Ligament; Knee; Re-rupture; Return to sports; RTS

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print