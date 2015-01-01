Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyse the timing of Return to Sports (RTS) as a potential risk factor for a second anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury after ACL reconstruction.



DESIGN: Systematic review with meta-analysis. LITERATURE SEARCH: The Cochrane Library, EMbase, MEDLINE, AMED and PEDro databases were searched in August 2021 and November 2022. STUDY SELECTION CRITERIA: Clinical studies published in English in peer-reviewed journals, that reported time to RTS after ACL reconstruction and occurrence of second ACL injury were eligible. DATA SYNTHESIS: We pooled continuous data with random-effects meta-analyses, and pooled estimates were summarised in forest plots. A qualitative data synthesis was performed for data not included in meta-analysis.



RESULTS: Twenty-one studies were included in the meta-analysis and 33 were included in the qualitative synthesis. Pooled incidence of a second ACL injury was 16.9% (95% Confidence Interval [CI] 12.8-21.6). Patients who suffered a second ACL injury returned to sport significantly earlier (0.77 months [95% CI 0.26-1.28]).



CONCLUSION: Time to RTS was a risk factor for a second ACL injury, where patients who suffered a second ACL injury returned to sport almost one month earlier compared with patients who did not suffer a second ACL injury: 9.1 compared with 8.7 months. There was no difference in time to RTS between professional athletes who suffered a second ACL injury and athletes who did not. The certainty of evidence in the results was graded as "very low".

