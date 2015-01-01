Abstract

In a drug-facilitated sexual assault (DFSA), the person's level of intoxication may result in incomplete memory. This paper describes eye movement and desensitization reprocessing (EMDR) with client-centered adaptations to address an incomplete trauma memory in a 26-year-old woman. The client was experiencing PTSD, characterized by nightmares and derealization. Therapy followed standard EMDR procedures with three minor modifications to help the client maintain current awareness. Although the memory remained incomplete, the client-centered adaptations promoted working through of the clients' trauma responses (e.g. disorientation, physical sensations) and a sense of competence and self-confidence were restored. At the end of reprocessing, and at follow-up, the client was no longer experiencing nightmares or derealization and her wellbeing had improved.

