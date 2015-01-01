Abstract

A 17-month-old female had an unwitnessed ingestion of 26 high-powered magnets, resulting in the creation of an esophagogastric fistula via the left crus of the diaphragm. This case highlights a rare injury to the stomach and esophagus caused by high-powered magnets requiring surgical intervention. Furthermore, this case report illustrates the risks that high-powered magnets pose to young children. Additionally, this case highlights the importance of maintaining a high level of suspicion for ingestion in young patients along with a multidisciplinary team to manage sequelae of injury.



