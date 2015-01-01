SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Quezada H, Levine AE, Dellinger M, Rice-Townsend S, Zheng HB. JPGN Rep. 2023; 4(4): e385.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Wolters Kluwer)

DOI

10.1097/PG9.0000000000000385

PMID

38034440

PMCID

PMC10684210

Abstract

A 17-month-old female had an unwitnessed ingestion of 26 high-powered magnets, resulting in the creation of an esophagogastric fistula via the left crus of the diaphragm. This case highlights a rare injury to the stomach and esophagus caused by high-powered magnets requiring surgical intervention. Furthermore, this case report illustrates the risks that high-powered magnets pose to young children. Additionally, this case highlights the importance of maintaining a high level of suspicion for ingestion in young patients along with a multidisciplinary team to manage sequelae of injury.

Keywords: Multiple magnet ingestion


Language: en

Keywords

Fistula creation; High-powered magnet ingestion

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print