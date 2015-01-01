Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In Malaysia, studies on self-reported bone fractures are scarce. Due to the fact that bone fractures may serve as an indicator of osteoporosis in the community, this study aimed to identify the factors associated with their occurrence among adults in Malaysia.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Epidemiological data for selfreported bone fractures were obtained through direct interviews using a validated questionnaire from the Prospective Urban and Rural Epidemiology (PURE) study.



RESULTS: Of 15,378 respondents, 6.63% (n=1019) reported bone fractures, with a higher proportion of men (65.8%, n=671) than women (34.2%, n=348). Higher odds of selfreporting bone fractures were seen in males (aOR, 2.12; 95%CI: 1.69, 2.65), those with a history of injury (aOR 5.01; 95%CI: 3.10, 6.32) and those who were obese (aOR: 1.46; 95% CI: 1.13, 1.89), highly active (aOR 1.25; 95%CI: 1.02, 1.53), smokers (aOR 1.35; 95%CI: 1.11, 1.65) and alcohol consumers (aOR 1.67; 95%CI: 1.20,2.32).



CONCLUSION: Adopting a healthier lifestyle that includes a balanced diet and moderate physical activity is critical for weight loss, increased muscle and bone mass and better stability, which reduces the likelihood of fractures following a fall.

