Abstract

We describe a potential cause of eye injury, its concerns and ways to prevent it. The first author underwent a left cataract operation and was prescribed eye drops postoperatively. While applying one of the eye drops, he felt an object hitting the lower eyelid. A serrated plastic piece had fallen off the bottle. Had it fallen on the operated site, it might have caused serious untoward complications. Nurses, carers and patients need to be educated to remove the serrated piece from the bottle before applying eye drops. Manufacturers of eye drops should design safer bottles without such serrated pieces to prevent such eye injuries.

