Sanabrais-Jiménez MA, Esquivel-López AA, Sotelo-Ramírez CE, Aguilar-García A, Ordoñez-Martínez B, Jiménez-Pavón J, Madrigal-Lara MV, Díaz-Vivanco AJ, Camarena B. Neuropsychiatr. Dis. Treat. 2023; 19: 2561-2571.
(Copyright © 2023, Dove Press)
38035135
BACKGROUND: Hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis gene variants and childhood trauma (CT) are considered risk factors for suicide attempt (SA). The aim of the present study was analyzed gene x environment (GxE) interaction of NR3C1, NR3C2, and CT, and NR3C1 and NR3C2 gene expression in the development of SA with CT. PARTICIPANTS AND METHODS: A total of 516 psychiatric Mexican patients from Instituto Nacional de Psiquiatría Ramón de la Fuente Muñiz. Among them, 274 had SA at least once and 242 had not SA. Genetic variants of NR3C1 and NR3C2 were genotyped in all the patients, of which were obtained the CT information from medical records. Additionally, the gene expression of NR3C1 and NR3C2 was also analyzed for a subsample of 96 patients, obtaining the TC information from Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ).
gene expression; suicide attempt; childhood trauma; gene x environment interaction; NR3C1; NR3C2