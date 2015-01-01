Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: High-velocity weapons were used against unshielded civilians during the Syrian armed conflict, leading to a variety of combat-related traumatic brain injuries with high fatality and morbidity. Because of the lack of data in the literature about the management and outcomes of similar injuries, we aimed in this study to characterize shrapnel and gunshot injuries in this vulnerable group and to describe the association between the mechanisms, site, and type of injury and the outcomes.



METHODS: This was a single-center retrospective cohort study on new traumatic brain injuries in civilians who presented alive to the neurosurgery department at Damascus Hospital between 2014 and 2017. The analyzed data included the mechanism of injury and its type and site based on computed tomography scans. We also studied the neurological status at admission, the major interventions applied, and outcomes including mortality and neurological deficits at discharge.



RESULTS: Shrapnel and gunshot injuries more likely affected the frontal and parietal lobes, respectively. While shrapnel led to injuries in multiple body parts, gunshots led to localized but more severe injuries. Despite that, mortality rates were comparable between the two mechanisms. Injuries to the right parietal and right frontal lobes were more fatal with odds ratios of 2.61 (1.23-5.52) and 2.12 (1.00-4.50), respectively. Moreover, mortality was also linked to the radiological findings of loss of brain material with an odds ratio of 3.73 (1.42-9.81), intracerebral hemorrhage with an odds ratio of 3.60 (1.67-7.80), intraventricular hemorrhage with an odds ratio of 5.49 (1.68-17.95), and subdural hemorrhage with an odds ratio of 6.35 (2.29-17.66).



CONCLUSION: The unfortunate nature of the Syrian armed conflict, wherein civilians were targeted during their daily routine, seems to manifest a heightened propensity to affect the parietal lobes, potentially resulting in higher morbidity. Although shrapnel and gunshot injuries showed no significant difference in mortality rates, injuries involving loss of brain tissue and intracranial hemorrhage emerged as independent predictors of mortality.

Language: en