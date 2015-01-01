Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Divorce is one of the harshest realities in Eastern societies worldwide because it is an intact component of the elementary social institution of the family. Grievously, divorce rates are escalating with profound ramifications for divorcees in Asia, including Pakistan. Therefore, exploring the challenges after divorce with gender-based dimensions in the Pakistani context was necessary, particularly in Hazara Division.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY: The study followed a pragmatic approach through snowball sampling and recruited 75 respondents. The data were collected through a semi-structured questionnaire and analysed using IBM SPSS 25. For descriptive statistics, frequencies of quantitative responses were determined using percentages, means, and standard deviations. Then Chi-Square Test of Independence, Principal Component Analysis, and Multivariate Analysis of Covariance were performed to find an association between the dependent and independent variables.



RESULTS: Results demonstrated that most divorcees face children-related issues followed by economic, social, and psychological issues that impede post-divorce adjustment of divorcees.



RESULTS showed that the immaturity of divorcees and gender-specific violence specifically for women make it challenging for them to cope with the situation and impede their growth after divorce.



RESULTS revealed that more than half of women and a few of men have custody of children after divorce; however, fight over custody of children is another major cause of delayed adjustment.



RESULTS presented that gender significantly influences women's intensity of post-divorce adjustment constraints.



CONCLUSION: Therefore, it is concluded that regardless of gender, ongoing conflicts with ex-spouses or in-laws made the post-divorce adjustment of divorcees difficult. Divorcees are in a constant tug-of-war between fighting internal dilemmas, pursuing individualistic ideals, and fulfilling societal norms, values, and expectations. This battle complicates and prolongs their adjustments after divorce. The study suggests that institutional, psychosocial, and family support is critical to proactively relieve divorcees from resources and their children.

Language: en