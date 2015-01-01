|
Citation
|
Tang HT, Vu HM, Tang HT, Tran PT, Tran LV, Nguyen CD, Nguyen TQ, Nguyen CMT, Tran KQ, Luong HX. PLoS One 2023; 18(11): e0295119.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Public Library of Science)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38032956
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Falls among the elderly are an important global health problem. This study assesses knowledge regarding risk factors of falls, as well as attitudes and practices towards fall prevention among older adults in the rural community. A cross-sectional study was performed in four rural communes in Thai Binh province, Vietnam. A total of 3038 older people were recruited. Knowledge was assessed by using Falls Risk Awareness Questionnaire. Questions about attitudes were based on the Health Belief Model. Other questions regarding attitudes and practices regarding fall prevention were also asked. Multivariate regression was performed to identify associated factors with knowledge, attitudes and practices.
Language: en