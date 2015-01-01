Abstract

Falls among the elderly are an important global health problem. This study assesses knowledge regarding risk factors of falls, as well as attitudes and practices towards fall prevention among older adults in the rural community. A cross-sectional study was performed in four rural communes in Thai Binh province, Vietnam. A total of 3038 older people were recruited. Knowledge was assessed by using Falls Risk Awareness Questionnaire. Questions about attitudes were based on the Health Belief Model. Other questions regarding attitudes and practices regarding fall prevention were also asked. Multivariate regression was performed to identify associated factors with knowledge, attitudes and practices.



RESULTS showed that the mean score of knowledge regarding risk factors of falls was low at 11.37/32. The highest scores were observed in terms of drug aspects, followed by medical condition and behavioural aspects. Older people mostly agreed with perceived severity, susceptibility, benefits and barriers, but their attitudes about cues to action, health motivation and actions were most neutral. Meanwhile, more than half of the participants practised recommended fall preventive measures. To conclude, health education interventions and fall prevention services that enhance community-based fall prevention knowledge, attitudes and practices for older adults should be performed to reduce the burden of falls in this population.

