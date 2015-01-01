Abstract

The construction of emergency hospitals is crucial for ensuring medical service provision during disasters. Assembled buildings have emerged as the preferred choice for large-scale emergency hospitals due to their rapid construction and high quality. However, the construction of emergency hospitals involves the collaboration of multiple departments, and there is a lack of research on the management of such construction projects. Given the urgent need for emergency hospitals, analyzing potential hazards in the construction process from a systemic perspective is essential to manage their construction effectively. In this study, the SWOT and STPA methods are employed to investigate the construction management of emergency buildings, with the Wuhan Vulcan Mountain Hospital in China serving as a case study for emergency management analysis. This study can provide ideas for emergency hospital management and a basis for controlling possible emergency construction accidents.

Language: en