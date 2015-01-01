Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STBs) became more common among racial and ethnic minorities and sexual and gender minorities (SGM) during the COVID-19 pandemic relative to White and non-SGM adolescents. This study examines associations between pandemic-related stressors and STBs among a nationally representative sample of adolescents to identify vulnerable subpopulations.



METHODS: We analyzed data from 6769 high school students using the 2021 Adolescent Behaviors and Experiences Survey. Pandemic-related stressors were assessed via seven items related to negative experiences (e.g., parent job loss; food insecurity) during the COVID-19 pandemic. Logistic regression analyses estimated the association between pandemic-related stressors and four outcomes: (1) sadness/hopelessness; (2) suicidal ideation; (3) suicide planning; and (4) recent suicide attempt (i.e., past 12 months). Interactions were modeled by sex, race/ethnicity, and sexual identity.



RESULTS: A greater number of pandemic-related stressors was associated with higher odds for sadness and hopelessness (aOR: 1.55; 95% CI:1.44-1.67), suicidal ideation (aOR: 1.48; 95% CI:1.39-1.57), suicide planning (aOR:1.47; 95% CI: 1.36-1.59), and recent suicide attempt (aOR: 1.64; 95% CI:1.42-1.88). Pandemic-related stressors were also more strongly associated with some types of STBs in males (relative to females) and SGM females (relative to heterosexual females).



CONCLUSION: Study findings indicate that pandemic-related stressors are associated with STBs within the US adolescent population, particularly among male and SGM female adolescents. Researchers are encouraged to use this knowledge to ensure nationwide suicide prevention efforts adequately address inequities in suicide risk.

