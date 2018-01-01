Abstract

BACKGROUND: The occurrence of behavioral health emergencies (BHEs) in children is increasing in the United States, with patient presentations to Emergency Medical Services (EMS) behaving similarly. However, detailed evaluations of EMS encounters for pediatric BHEs at the national level have not been reported.



METHODS: This was a secondary analysis of a national convenience sample of EMS electronic patient care records (ePCRs) collected from January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2021. Inclusion criteria were all EMS activations documented as 9-1-1 responses involving patients < 18 years of age with a primary or secondary provider impression of a BHE. Patient demographics, incident characteristics, and clinical variables including administration of sedation medications, use of physical restraint, and transport status were examined overall and by calendar year.



RESULTS: A total of 1,079,406 pediatric EMS encounters were present in the dataset, of which 102,014 (9.5%) had behavioral health provider impressions. Just over one-half of BHEs occurred in females (56.2%), and 68.1% occurred in patients aged 14-17 years. Telecommunicators managing the 9-1-1 calls for these events reported non-BHE patient complaints in 34.7%. Patients were transported by EMS 68.9% of the time, while treatment and/or transport by EMS was refused in 12.5%. Prehospital clinicians administered sedation medications in 1.9% of encounters and applied physical restraints in 1.7%. Naloxone was administered for overdose rescue in 1.5% of encounters.



CONCLUSION: Approximately one in ten pediatric EMS encounters occurring in the United States involve a BHE, and the majority of pediatric BHEs attended by EMS result in transport of the child. Use of sedation medications and physical restraints by prehospital clinicians in these events is rare. National EMS data from a variety of sources should continue to be examined to monitor trends in EMS encounters for BHEs in children.

