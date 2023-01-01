Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study examined whether posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptom change during a 3- and 2-week intensive treatment program (ITP)-based in cognitive processing therapy was predictive of reduced suicidal ideation (SI) following treatment.



METHOD: Veterans completed either a 3-week (n = 274, M(age) = 42.35, SD = 9.43, 64.23% male, 65.33% White) or 2-week (n = 177, M(age) = 42.90, SD = 9.81, 57.63% male, 66.67% White) ITP and self-reported PTSD, depression, and SI symptoms prior to, during, and 3 months following treatment.



RESULTS: Mixed-effects-based two-stage location scale models assessed change in both overall PTSD severity over the course of the 3- and 2-week ITPs, as well as how this change predicted 3-month follow-up SI. Veterans in both programs reported moderate reductions in SI from baseline to posttreatment (3 weeks: d = 0.49; 2 weeks: d = 0.48). Of the 210 veterans across both programs who endorsed at least some SI at baseline, two-thirds (65.24%) reported reductions in SI posttreatment; three-quarters (74.45%) of these maintained posttreatment SI at 3-month follow-up that was lower than baseline levels.



CONCLUSIONS: Both baseline SI and greater individual improvement in PTSD symptom severity during the ITPs were associated with lower SI at 3-month follow-up. Overall, study findings suggest that veterans with PTSD who also endorse SI can be successfully treated using the intensive delivery format and are likely to experience a reduction in SI both during and following treatment. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en