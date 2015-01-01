Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown measures implemented have generated an environment conducive to an increase in domestic violence. This study aimed to evaluate changes in calls reporting domestic violence to Línea 100 in Peru before, during and after strict lockdown, using a controlled interrupted time series analysis.



METHODS: Data from January 2018 to March 2022 from Línea 100, a national toll-free hotline service for survivors of domestic violence, were used. A quasi-experimental research design with controlled interrupted time series analysis was applied. The number of monthly calls reporting domestic violence was the outcome variable, while the sex of the callers was the treatment variable.



RESULTS: A significant increase in the number of calls was found during strict lockdown compared to the previous period. In addition, a decrease in the number of calls after confinement was observed. In all analyses, women were the most affected by domestic violence before, during and after lockdown.



CONCLUSIONS: This study provides evidence on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on domestic violence in Peru. The findings highlight the need to strengthen domestic violence prevention and care services, especially during crisis situations such as the pandemic. Also, better targeted intervention strategies aimed at protecting women and promoting safe environments within the home are needed.

