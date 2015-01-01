|
Hernández-Vásquez A, Vargas-Fernández R, Tapia-López E, Rojas-Roque C. SSM Popul. Health 2023; 24: e101552.
OBJECTIVES: The COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown measures implemented have generated an environment conducive to an increase in domestic violence. This study aimed to evaluate changes in calls reporting domestic violence to Línea 100 in Peru before, during and after strict lockdown, using a controlled interrupted time series analysis.
Language: en
Female; COVID-19; Pandemics; Domestic violence; Hotlines; Peru