Abstract

BACKGROUND: Positive childhood experiences (PCEs) are supportive relationships and environments associated with improved health when aggregated into composite scores. Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), a reciprocal measure to PCEs, are associated with worse health in aggregate scores and when disaggregated into measures of specific ACE types (hereafter domains). Understanding the associations between specific PCE domains and health, while accounting for ACEs, may direct investigations and intervention planning to foster PCE exposure.



METHODS: We analyzed data from the nationally representative United States longitudinal Panel Study of Income Dynamics. Five PCE domains were examined: (i) peer support and healthy school climate, (ii) neighborhood safety, (iii) neighborhood support, and nurturing relationships with (iv) maternal and (v) paternal figures. Survey weighted logistic regression models tested associations between each PCE domain measure and adult general health rating, controlling for demographic covariates and nine ACE exposures: physical, emotional, or sexual abuse/assault; emotional neglect; witnessing intimate partner violence or household substance use; having a parent with mental illness; any parental separation or divorce; and/or having a deceased or estranged parent. Secondary outcomes included adult functional status and mental and physical health diagnoses. We also tested for statistical interactions between PCE domain and ACE score measures.



RESULTS: The sample included 7105 adults. Higher scores for the "peer support and healthy school climate" and "neighborhood safety" domain measures showed the most protective relationships with the adverse health conditions tested, most notably for mental illness. The relationship between PCE domain measures and health outcomes was attenuated, but not statistically moderated by ACE exposure.



CONCLUSION: Experiencing childhood peer support, a healthy school climate, and neighborhood safety were especially protective against multiple adult health conditions, including for ACE exposed individuals. Interventions that promote PCEs may yield population health gains.

