Citation
Perino J, Ramaroson H, Ong N, Lancelot V, Bezin J, Gilleron V, Daveluy A, Tournier M. Therapie 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, John Libbey Eurotext)
DOI
PMID
38036330
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Incidence of hospitalisations related to psychoactive substance (H-PS) intoxication has been strongly decreased during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic especially in young adult and French region of Nouvelle-Aquitaine was mostly concerned. This study aimed to describe (i) the incidence of H-PS in Bordeaux teaching hospital during and after the first 2020 lockdown in adults aged 18-29 years or 30+ then (ii) their characteristics specifically associated with the pandemic period by comparing 2020 with 2017-2019 baseline period. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This historical cohort study was conducted in adults admitted to the Bordeaux teaching hospital with main or associated diagnosis codes of intoxication with benzodiazepine, methadone, buprenorphine, codeine, morphine, heroin, cocaine, ecstasy and alcohol. Data were collected locally through the discharge database. Incidence and characteristics of H-PS were described according to patients' age, in 2020 before (01/01-16/03), during (17/03-10/05), and after the first lockdown (11/05-31/07).
Language: en
Keywords
Public policy; Public health; COVID-19; Young adult; Substance-related disorders