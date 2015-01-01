Abstract

Traffic law enforcement is a road safety measure whose effects on accidents or injuries is best described by means of a function rather than a point estimate. An informative function should comprise both increases and decreases in enforcement. Currently available accident modification functions cannot serve this need. A fruitful approach to developing accident modification functions covering both increases and decreases in enforcement is differences-in-differences estimates based on multivariate accident prediction models. The paper explains how to develop such estimates and illustrates them. The interpretation of the results of empirical studies can be informed by a game-theoretic model of the effects of enforcement, previously published in Accident Analysis and Prevention (Bjørnskau and Elvik 1992, 507-520).

Language: en