Shim RS, Rodriguez CI. Am. J. Psychiatry 2023; 180(12): 871-873.
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychiatric Association)
38037408
|
Suicide, a leading cause of death in the United States, is a critical public health issue (1). Although suicide affects people of all ages, some groups have higher suicide rates than others. The priority data letter by Joseph et al. in this issue offers important data on the trends in suicide among Black women in the United States (2). In the first study examining the epidemiology of suicide among Black females in the United States by geographical region, the authors used the National Center for Health Statistics' Multiple Cause of Death 1999-2020 database to estimate age-period-cohort effects of suicide rates among Black women aged 15-84 years and assess trends by census region. The study finds a concerning increasing trend in suicide death among the youngest Black girls and women born in recent years. The authors also identified state and regional variation and suggest this might guide geographically targeted prevention efforts. For context, their work is consistent with data that suicidal behaviors are increasing among minoritized youth (3). This work adds to the growing evidence that there is an urgent need to increase mental health care access, particularly among Black girls and women, and reduce other forms of structural racism (4).
Language: en
Suicide; Women; Disparities; Suicide and Self-Harm