Abstract

Social media (e.g., TikTok) challenge is a relatively new phenomenon wherein a user creates and posts videos performing an often-dangerous task. The ease of access and availability of social media in recent times make teens and young adults susceptible to these viral Internet challenges and accidental injury. The severity, morbidity, and mortality of burn injuries from social media challenges have not readily been documented in the medical literature. In this brief report, we present three cases of accidental burns after attempting social media challenges involving boiling water or flame. The injuries ranged from superficial partial thickness burns to 24% total body surface area (TBSA) full thickness burns. Online challenges show the potential for severe injury and disability and underlie the importance of awareness and education of the public, further research into the usage of TikTok and other media platforms, and early referral to the American Burn Association recognized center.

