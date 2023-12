Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to determine the validity and reliability of a new device called MOTI for measuring balance by comparing its performance that with of the gold-standard force platform.



METHODS: The study involved collecting data from both devices in dual- and single-leg standing positions with eyes open and closed and using statistical measures to compare their performance.



RESULTS: The results showed that MOTI can accurately measure balance during dual-leg standing tasks but has poor to moderate performance during single-leg standing tasks. However, it could detect small changes in postural sway caused by a reduced base of support and/or visual feedback. The study also found that the test-retest reliability was poor to moderate for both devices.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings suggest that MOTI has potential as a reliable tool for measuring balance during certain tasks, but further research is needed to improve its performance during single-leg standing. This study provides valuable insights into the validity and reliability of MOTI for measuring balance and highlights the need for further investigation.

