Citation
Leather JZ, Keyworth C, Kapur N, Campbell SM, Armitage CJ. BMC Nurs. 2023; 22(1): e452.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38041157
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Patients who self-harm may consult with primary care nurses, who have a safeguarding responsibility to recognise and respond to self-harm. However, the responses of nursing staff to self-harm are poorly understood, and opportunities to identify self-harm and signpost towards treatment may be missed. It is unclear how to support nursing staff to implement national guidelines. AIMS: Among primary care nursing staff to: [1] Examine reported barriers and enablers to nurses' use of, and adherence to, national guidance for self-harm; and [2] Recommend potential intervention strategies to improve implementation of the NICE guidelines.
Language: en
Keywords
Primary care; Self-harm; Evidence-based guidelines; General practice; Practice nurse; Tailoring