Abstract

INTRODUCTION: A new outcome measure for hand burn injuries was co-designed within a Participatory Action Research framework with expert clinicians and individuals with hand burn injuries. The outcome measure reviews activities which are commonly interrupted post hand burn injuries and includes 18 activities.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to establish the clinical utility, face, and content validity of the newly developed outcome measure.



METHODS: Three constructs of interest were examined using study specific questionnaires from the perspectives of clinicians and individuals with hand burn injuries. Clinicians working in burns centres around Australia and New Zealand and individuals attending a burn centre within one tertiary hospital trialled the outcome measure. Upon testing the outcome measure each participant completed the questionnaire.



RESULTS: Twenty individuals with hand burn injuries and eight clinicians trialled the outcome measure. There was 85% agreement from individuals and 100% agreement from clinicians for face validity. Content validity was tested across the domains of relevance and clarity. Individuals rated all activities and clinicians rated 16 activities as relevant. Clarity of activities was high for both participant groups (>75% agreement). Clinical utility (measured in the domains of appropriateness, accessibility, practicability, and acceptability) was high, 95% of individuals reported agreement for practicability and 100% agreement for acceptability. Clinicians reported agreement of > 87.5% for appropriateness, accessibility, practicability, and acceptability.



CONCLUSION: The results demonstrated agreement for clinical utility, face, and content validity of the co-design outcome measure for hand burn injuries. Further validity and reliability testing is planned, including Rasch analysis.

Language: en